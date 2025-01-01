Understanding Quadrants
concept.
Quadrants divide the Cartesian plane into four regions using the x- and y-axes.
1
Which quadrant contains the point $(3, 4)$?
2
Teenager Scenario
A teenager is locating a friend using coordinates $(-5, 6)$. Which quadrant are they in?
3
Think About This
Determine the quadrant for the point $(-7, -3)$.
4
If a point lies on the line $y = -x$, which quadrants could it be in?
