Understanding Word Problems: Linear Models
In many situations, two quantities change at a constant rate. A linear model uses $y = mx + b$ to show that relationship: $m$ is the rate (slope) and $b$ is the starting amount (intercept).
If Elaine's electric company charges her $0.11$ per kWh and a basic charge of $15$, what is the linear equation, where x is the number of kilowatt-hours used and y is the total cost?
A teenager earns a weekly allowance of $5$ dollars and makes extra money mowing lawns at $10$ dollars per lawn. Let x be the number of lawns mowed and y be the total earnings. Write the linear model.
Consider a scenario where the cost of a phone plan is $25$ dollars plus $0.05$ per text. Let x be the number of texts sent and y be the total cost. Model this.
A car rental company charges a base fee of $30$ dollars and $0.20$ dollars per mile. Which equation represents this, where x is the number of miles driven and y is the total cost?
