Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems: Linear Models

Master word problems: linear models with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems: Linear Models

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In many situations, two quantities change at a constant rate. A linear model uses $y = mx + b$ to show that relationship: $m$ is the rate (slope) and $b$ is the starting amount (intercept).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If Elaine's electric company charges her $0.11$ per kWh and a basic charge of $15$, what is the linear equation, where x is the number of kilowatt-hours used and y is the total cost?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager earns a weekly allowance of $5$ dollars and makes extra money mowing lawns at $10$ dollars per lawn. Let x be the number of lawns mowed and y be the total earnings. Write the linear model.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a scenario where the cost of a phone plan is $25$ dollars plus $0.05$ per text. Let x be the number of texts sent and y be the total cost. Model this.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A car rental company charges a base fee of $30$ dollars and $0.20$ dollars per mile. Which equation represents this, where x is the number of miles driven and y is the total cost?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.