Understanding Graphing Linear Equations
Step 1: Write the equation in slope-intercept form $y = mx + b$ if it isn’t already. Step 2: Plot the y-intercept (0, b) on the coordinate plane. Step 3: From that point, use the slope m (rise over run) to find a second point. Step 4: Draw a straight line through the two points.
Teenager Scenario
You are planning a party and need to graph the budget $y = -2x + 100$ to see how many guests you can invite.
Think About This
Given $2x - 3y = 6$, find a point on the line other than the intercepts.
Which of the following points lies on the line $4x + 5y = 20$?
