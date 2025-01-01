Understanding Vertical Angles Theorem

Vertical angles are pairs of opposite angles made by two intersecting lines. They are always equal: $\angle 1 \cong \angle 3$.
1
2
Teenager Scenario
You're designing a logo with intersecting lines. If one angle is $60^\circ$, what are the measures of all angles formed by the intersecting lines?
3
Thinking Challenge
Given $\angle 1$ and $\angle 2$ are vertical angles and $\angle 1$ measures $3x + 10$. If $\angle 2$ measures $5x - 20$, find $x$.
4
In a complex figure, $\angle X$ and $\angle Y$ are vertical angles. If $\angle X = 2a + 40$ and $\angle Y = 3a - 10$, what is $a$?
Recap
