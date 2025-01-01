Skip to main content
Master

Vertical Angles Theorem

Master vertical angles theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Vertical Angles Theorem

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Vertical angles are pairs of opposite angles made by two intersecting lines. They are always equal: $\angle 1 \cong \angle 3$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ are vertical angles and $\angle A = 45^\circ$, what is $\angle B$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You're designing a logo with intersecting lines. If one angle is $60^\circ$, what are the measures of all angles formed by the intersecting lines?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given $\angle 1$ and $\angle 2$ are vertical angles and $\angle 1$ measures $3x + 10$. If $\angle 2$ measures $5x - 20$, find $x$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In a complex figure, $\angle X$ and $\angle Y$ are vertical angles. If $\angle X = 2a + 40$ and $\angle Y = 3a - 10$, what is $a$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.