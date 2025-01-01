Understanding Linear Pair
A linear pair consists of two adjacent angles formed when two lines intersect. The angles add up to $180^\circ$.
If $\angle 1$ and $\angle 2$ form a linear pair and $m\angle 1 = 120^\circ$, what is $m\angle 2$?
Imagine you are designing a logo that includes two intersecting lines forming a linear pair of angles. If one angle is $75^\circ$, what is the measure of the other angle?
If $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ form a linear pair and $\angle A$ is twice $\angle B$, find the measures of both angles.
Given $\angle C$ and $\angle D$ form a linear pair and $m\angle C = 3x + 10^\circ$, $m\angle D = 2x - 10^\circ$, find $x$.
