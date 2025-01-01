Understanding Trigonometric Identities
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The Pythagorean identity $\sin^2(x) + \cos^2(x) = 1$ comes from considering a right triangle inscribed in the unit circle. Since any point on the circle satisfies x² + y² = 1, taking x = cos(x) and y = sin(x) gives the identity. This simple relationship forms the foundation of many trigonometric proofs.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which identity is correct? $\sin^2(x) + \cos^2(x)$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder uses an incline with a height of 3 ft and a hypotenuse of 5 ft. If the ramp is 3 ft high and the hypotenuse is 5 ft, find \(\theta\) using the sine relationship.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Prove $\tan(x) = \frac{\sin(x)}{\cos(x)}$ using identities.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find the value of $\cos(\frac{\pi}{2} - x)$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.