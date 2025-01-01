Skip to main content
Trigonometric Identities

Understanding Trigonometric Identities

The Pythagorean identity $\sin^2(x) + \cos^2(x) = 1$ comes from considering a right triangle inscribed in the unit circle. Since any point on the circle satisfies x² + y² = 1, taking x = cos(x) and y = sin(x) gives the identity. This simple relationship forms the foundation of many trigonometric proofs.
Which identity is correct? $\sin^2(x) + \cos^2(x)$

A skateboarder uses an incline with a height of 3 ft and a hypotenuse of 5 ft. If the ramp is 3 ft high and the hypotenuse is 5 ft, find \(\theta\) using the sine relationship.
Prove $\tan(x) = \frac{\sin(x)}{\cos(x)}$ using identities.

Find the value of $\cos(\frac{\pi}{2} - x)$.

