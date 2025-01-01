Understanding Sum and Difference Identities
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $\sin(u+v) = \sin(u)\cos(v) + \cos(u)\sin(v)$ and $\sin(u-v) = \sin(u)\cos(v) - \cos(u)\sin(v)$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Simplify $\sin(2x)\cos(5x) + \cos(2x)\sin(5x)$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are measuring angles in a skateboard ramp. You need to find the sine of the sum of two angles: $30^\circ$ and $45^\circ$. What is $\sin(75^\circ)$?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Prove that $\cos(30^\circ)\cos(45^\circ) - \sin(30^\circ)\sin(45^\circ) = \cos(75^\circ)$
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find $\tan(60^\circ + 45^\circ)$ using identities
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.