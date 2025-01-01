Understanding Double-Angle and Half-Angle Identities
The double-angle identity for sine, $\sin(2u) = 2 \sin(u) \cos(u)$, lets you express sin(2u) using sin(u) and cos(u). The half-angle identity, $\sin(u/2) = \pm \sqrt{(1 - \cos(u))/2}$, shows how to write sin of half an angle.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\sin(2u)$ if $\sin(u) = 1/2$ and $\cos(u) = \sqrt{3}/2$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder launches off a ramp at an angle u = 30° above the horizontal. What is the value of $\cos(2u)$?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Prove that $\tan(2u) = \frac{2 \tan(u)}{1 - \tan^2(u)}$ using trigonometric identities.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $\tan(u) = 1$, what is $\tan(2u)$?
