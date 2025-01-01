Understanding Surface Area of a Sphere
The surface area of a sphere is calculated using $4\pi r^2$.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are painting a spherical ball with a $5$ cm.
A sphere and a cylinder have the same radius, and the cylinder's height is equal to the sphere's diameter. What is the ratio of their surface areas?
