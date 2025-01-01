Skip to main content
Surface Area of a Sphere

Understanding Surface Area of a Sphere

Beginner Explanation

The surface area of a sphere is calculated using $4\pi r^2$.
What is the surface area of a sphere with $r = 3$?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are painting a spherical ball with a $5$ cm.
Think About This

If the surface area of a sphere is $314\pi$ cm², what is its radius?

A sphere and a cylinder have the same radius, and the cylinder's height is equal to the sphere's diameter. What is the ratio of their surface areas?

