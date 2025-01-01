Understanding Surface Area
The surface area of a 3D shape is the sum of its faces. For a rectangular prism, $SA = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh$. For example, if $l=4\,cm$, $w=3\,cm$, and $h=2\,cm$, then $SA = 2(4·3) + 2(4·2) + 2(3·2) = 24 + 16 + 12 = 52\,cm^2$.
1
2
A cereal box has length 10 cm, width 5 cm, and height 8 cm.
3
Determine the surface area of a square pyramid with base side length 6 cm and slant height 5 cm.
4
Find the total surface area of a cone with radius $r$ and slant height $l$.
