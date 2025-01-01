Skip to main content
Surface Area

Understanding Surface Area

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The surface area of a 3D shape is the sum of its faces. For a rectangular prism, $SA = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh$. For example, if $l=4\,cm$, $w=3\,cm$, and $h=2\,cm$, then $SA = 2(4·3) + 2(4·2) + 2(3·2) = 24 + 16 + 12 = 52\,cm^2$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the lateral surface area of a cylinder with radius $r$ and height $h$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A cereal box has length 10 cm, width 5 cm, and height 8 cm.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the surface area of a square pyramid with base side length 6 cm and slant height 5 cm.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Find the total surface area of a cone with radius $r$ and slant height $l$.

