Understanding Subtracting Fractions with Unlike Denominators
To subtract fractions with different denominators, convert them to have a common denominator using the $LCM$.
1
What is $\frac{6}{7} - \frac{2}{3}$?
2
Teenager Scenario
If you ate $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza and your friend ate $\frac{2}{5}$, how much more pizza did you eat?
3
Think About This
Challenge yourself with $\frac{5}{6} - \frac{3}{8}$. Find the answer.
4
What is $\frac{7}{9} - \frac{5}{12}$?
Recap
