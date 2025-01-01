Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers: Division
Step 1: Convert the mixed number (e.g., $2 \frac{1}{3}$) to an improper fraction (e.g., $\frac{7}{3}$). Step 2: Rewrite $x \div \frac{7}{3}$ as $x \times \frac{3}{7}$. Step 3: Multiply both sides by $\frac{3}{7}$ to isolate $x$. Step 4: Simplify the result.
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you have $3 \frac{1}{2}$ hours to complete a project that requires dividing your time equally among tasks, how many tasks can you complete if each task takes $\frac{7}{12}$ of an hour?
Intermediate
Think About This
Given $x \div \frac{5}{6} = 4 \frac{1}{3}$, find $x$.
Advanced
Solve for $x$: $\frac{x}{3 \frac{1}{4}} = 2 \frac{2}{3}$
