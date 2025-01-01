Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Equations with Mixed Numbers
To solve simple one-step equations involving mixed numbers (addition or subtraction), first convert any mixed number into an improper fraction. For example, to solve 2\tfrac{1}{3} + x = 3, convert 2\tfrac{1}{3} to 7/3, then subtract 7/3 from both sides: x = 3 - 7/3 = 9/3 - 7/3 = 2/3. Always simplify your answer.
1
Solve $\frac{2}{3} + x = 1 \frac{1}{3}$
2
Teenager Scenario
You have $1 \frac{1}{2}$ hours to finish homework. You spend $\frac{3}{4}$ hour on math. How much time is left?
3
Think About This
Solve the equation $\frac{5}{4} + x = 2$.
4
What is $x$ if $2 \frac{2}{3} \times x = 4$?
