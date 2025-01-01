Understanding Simplifying Rational Expressions
Simplifying rational expressions involves reducing them to their simplest form by canceling common factors, such as $\frac{x^2 - 4}{x - 2} = x+2$, for x ≠ 2.
1
Simplify $\frac{x^2 - 9}{x + 3}$
Real-World Problem
You have a rational expression $\frac{5x^3 - 15x^2}{10x}$ representing the ratio of ingredients in a recipe. Simplify it.
Simplify the expression $\frac{4x^2 - 12x}{x^2 - 9}$ and consider any restrictions.
Simplify $\frac{x^3 + 8}{x^2 - 4x + 4}$
