Infinite Geometric Series

Master infinite geometric series with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Infinite Geometric Series

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A simple infinite geometric series can be written as $a_1 + a_1 r + a_1 r^2 + \ldots$.
Quick Quiz

What is the sum of the infinite series $5 + 5 \left(\frac{1}{2}\right) + 5 \left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^2 + \ldots$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

A ball is dropped from a height of $10 \text{ meters}$ and bounces back to $\frac{3}{4}$ of its previous height each time. What is the total distance it travels?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider an infinite series where each term is half of the previous term starting from $8$. What is the sum?

Challenge Quiz

Find the sum of the infinite series $3 - 3 \left(\frac{1}{3}\right) + 3 \left(\frac{1}{3}\right)^2 - \ldots$.

