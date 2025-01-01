Understanding Sets
A set is a simple collection of items, like $\{ 1, 2, 3 \}$.
Which of the following denotes the set containing the letters a, b, and c?
Consider a set of numbers and determine which elements are even. $\{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6\}$
Which operation results in the union of sets $\{1, 2\}$ and $\{2, 3\}$?
