Master

Radian to Degree Measure

Master radian to degree measure with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Radian to Degree Measure

At an introductory level, radians measure angles based on the ratio of the arc length to the radius. Since a quarter of a full circle corresponds to an arc equal to the radius, $\frac{\pi}{2} = 90^\circ$.
Convert $\frac{\pi}{3}$ radians to degrees.

You are designing a sundial. The angle created by the shadow is $\frac{\pi}{4}$ radians. What is this angle in degrees?
Explain why the conversion factor $\frac{180^\circ}{\pi}$ is used to convert radians to degrees.

Convert $\frac{7\pi}{6}$ radians to degrees.

