Skip to main content
Master

Degree Measure of an Angle

Master degree measure of an angle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Degree Measure of an Angle

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A degree is a measure of rotation, where $360^\circ$ completes a full circle.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is a quarter of a complete revolution?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Calculate the angle for a skateboarder performing a half-pipe trick, which involves a $180^\circ$ rotation.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you perform a three-quarter turn, what is the degree measure of your rotation?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the degree measure of an angle that represents two complete revolutions?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.