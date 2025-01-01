Understanding Axis of Symmetry of a Parabola
The axis of symmetry of a parabola is a vertical line that divides the parabola into two congruent halves.
What is the axis of symmetry of the parabola represented by the equation $y = 2x^2 + 3x + 1$?
John is throwing a ball in the air. The ball's height from the ground is represented by the equation $y = -x^2 + 10x + 0$. What is the time at which the ball will reach its highest point?
Given the equation of a parabola $y = -2x^2 + 4x + 3$, determine whether the parabola opens upwards or downwards.
What is the axis of symmetry of the parabola represented by the equation $y = 3x^2 - 6x + 2$?
