Properties of Congruence

Understanding Properties of Congruence

Beginner Explanation

The reflexive property states that any figure is congruent to itself. For example, $\angle A \cong \angle A$.
What is the reflexive property of congruence for an angle $\angle A$?

You are designing a triangular garden. If two angles of the garden are congruent to each other and a third angle is congruent to one of these, what can you conclude about the angles?
If $\angle A \cong \angle B$, what can be said about $\angle B$ and $\angle A$?

If $\triangle ABC \cong \triangle DEF$ with corresponding vertices A↔D, B↔E, C↔F, which of the following is true?

