Understanding Product of Powers Property
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $a^m \times a^n = a^{m+n}$
Practice Problems
1
Beginner
Simplify $2^3 \times 2^4$
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have $3^2$ groups of friends, each group has $3^3$ members. How many friends do you have in total?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the expression $x^4 \times x^5$. What is the simplified form?
4
Advanced
Simplify $(a^2)^3 \times a^4$
Recap
