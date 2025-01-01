Skip to main content
Master

Surface Area of a Prism

Master surface area of a prism with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Surface Area of a Prism

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The surface area of a prism is the total area covering the outside of the shape, calculated with $p \times h + 2 \times B$ for a right prism.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the lateral surface area of a prism with a base perimeter of $12 \text{ inches}$ and a height of $8 \text{ inches}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a triangular banner with a base perimeter of $12 \text{ inches}$ and a height of $8 \text{ inches}$. Calculate the lateral surface area.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A prism has a base area of $30 \text{ cm}^2$ and a height of $10 \text{ cm}$. What is the total surface area if the base perimeter is $20 \text{ cm}$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A prism has a trapezoidal base with a perimeter of $28 \text{ cm}$, a height of $10 \text{ cm}$, and a base area of $40 \text{ cm}^2$. What is the total surface area?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.