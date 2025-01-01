Understanding Surface Area of a Prism
The surface area of a prism is the total area covering the outside of the shape, calculated with $p \times h + 2 \times B$ for a right prism.
What is the lateral surface area of a prism with a base perimeter of $12 \text{ inches}$ and a height of $8 \text{ inches}$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a triangular banner with a base perimeter of $12 \text{ inches}$ and a height of $8 \text{ inches}$. Calculate the lateral surface area.
A prism has a base area of $30 \text{ cm}^2$ and a height of $10 \text{ cm}$. What is the total surface area if the base perimeter is $20 \text{ cm}$?
A prism has a trapezoidal base with a perimeter of $28 \text{ cm}$, a height of $10 \text{ cm}$, and a base area of $40 \text{ cm}^2$. What is the total surface area?
