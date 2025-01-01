Skip to main content
Operations on Mixed Numbers

Master operations on mixed numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Operations on Mixed Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Mixed numbers have a whole and a fractional part. To add or subtract them, first convert each to an improper fraction by computing $\frac{\text{whole} \times \text{denominator} + \text{numerator}}{\text{denominator}}$. Then perform the operation on fractions over a common denominator. Finally, convert the result back to a mixed number by dividing the numerator by the denominator.
Beginner

What is $3 \frac{2}{5} + 4 \frac{1}{5}$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You bought $2 \frac{1}{4}$ meters of cloth, but used $1 \frac{3}{8}$ meters. How much cloth is left?
Intermediate

Think About This

Multiply $3 \frac{1}{2} \times 2 \frac{3}{4}$ and simplify to the simplest form.

Advanced

Divide $5 \frac{1}{2} \div 1 \frac{1}{4}$ and simplify.

