Understanding Operations on Mixed Numbers
Mixed numbers have a whole and a fractional part. To add or subtract them, first convert each to an improper fraction by computing $\frac{\text{whole} \times \text{denominator} + \text{numerator}}{\text{denominator}}$. Then perform the operation on fractions over a common denominator. Finally, convert the result back to a mixed number by dividing the numerator by the denominator.
What is $3 \frac{2}{5} + 4 \frac{1}{5}$?
You bought $2 \frac{1}{4}$ meters of cloth, but used $1 \frac{3}{8}$ meters. How much cloth is left?
Divide $5 \frac{1}{2} \div 1 \frac{1}{4}$ and simplify.
