Master

Multiplication: Mixed Numbers

Master multiplication: mixed numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplication: Mixed Numbers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To multiply mixed numbers, first convert them to improper fractions using $\text{Whole} \times \text{Denominator} + \text{Numerator}$.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the product of $1 \frac{2}{5}$ and $2 \frac{1}{2}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you bake $1 \frac{3}{4}$ batches of cookies and each batch requires $2 \frac{2}{3}$ cups of flour, how much flour do you need in total?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

A recipe calls for $3 \frac{1}{2}$ cups of sugar. If you want to make $1 \frac{1}{2}$ times the recipe, how much sugar is needed?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the product of $2 \frac{3}{7}$ and $4 \frac{1}{5}$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

