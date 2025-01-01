Understanding Multiplication: Mixed Numbers
To multiply mixed numbers, first convert them to improper fractions using $\text{Whole} \times \text{Denominator} + \text{Numerator}$.
What is the product of $1 \frac{2}{5}$ and $2 \frac{1}{2}$?
If you bake $1 \frac{3}{4}$ batches of cookies and each batch requires $2 \frac{2}{3}$ cups of flour, how much flour do you need in total?
A recipe calls for $3 \frac{1}{2}$ cups of sugar. If you want to make $1 \frac{1}{2}$ times the recipe, how much sugar is needed?
What is the product of $2 \frac{3}{7}$ and $4 \frac{1}{5}$?
