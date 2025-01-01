Understanding Dimensions of a Matrix
concept.
A matrix with $2 \times 2$ dimensions is called a square matrix.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are arranging seats in a cinema. Each row has 4 seats and there are 6 rows. What are the dimensions of the seating arrangement matrix?
Think About This
If a matrix has dimensions $m \times n$ and another matrix has dimensions $n \times p$, can they be multiplied?
Determine the dimensions of a matrix that can be multiplied by a $3 \times 2$ matrix to produce a $3 \times 4$ result.
