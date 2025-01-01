Skip to main content
Master

Dimensions of a Matrix

Master dimensions of a matrix with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dimensions of a Matrix

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A matrix with $2 \times 2$ dimensions is called a square matrix.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What are the dimensions of the matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 3 & 5 \\ 99 & -0.5 \end{bmatrix}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are arranging seats in a cinema. Each row has 4 seats and there are 6 rows. What are the dimensions of the seating arrangement matrix?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a matrix has dimensions $m \times n$ and another matrix has dimensions $n \times p$, can they be multiplied?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Determine the dimensions of a matrix that can be multiplied by a $3 \times 2$ matrix to produce a $3 \times 4$ result.

Recap

