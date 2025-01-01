Understanding Adding and Subtracting Matrices
To add or subtract matrices, simply add or subtract the corresponding entries.
Matrices A and B are defined as follows: $A = [[2, 0, 2], [2, 6, 2], [3, 2, 4]]$ and $B = [[3, 0, 3], [3, 5, 3], [4, 2, 5]]$. What is the result of adding the matrices A and B?
Computer Graphics Scenario
In computer graphics, matrices are often used to transform 3D models. If you have a matrix representing a 3D model and a matrix representing a transformation, how would you apply the transformation to the model? Note: This problem focuses on matrix multiplication and is off-topic for adding and subtracting matrices; please revise it to practice addition/subtraction of matrices.
Recap
