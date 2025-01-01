Skip to main content
Adding and Subtracting Matrices

Master adding and subtracting matrices with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Matrices

Beginner Explanation

To add or subtract matrices, simply add or subtract the corresponding entries.
Matrices A and B are defined as follows: $A = [[2, 0, 2], [2, 6, 2], [3, 2, 4]]$ and $B = [[3, 0, 3], [3, 5, 3], [4, 2, 5]]$. What is the result of adding the matrices A and B?

Computer Graphics Scenario

In computer graphics, matrices are often used to transform 3D models.
Think About This

If you have two matrices of different dimensions, how can you add or subtract them?

If $A$ and $B$ are matrices and $C = A + B$, which of the following is true?

