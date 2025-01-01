Understanding Square Matrix
A square matrix has equal rows and columns, like $2 \times 2$ or $3 \times 3$.
Imagine you are organizing a tournament with $n$ teams. Each team plays every other team once, represented by a square matrix. How would you set up the matrix?
Find the trace of a matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 2 & 3 \\ 4 & 5 & 6 \\ 7 & 8 & 9 \end{bmatrix}$.
For a matrix $A = \begin{bmatrix} 2 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 3 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 4 \end{bmatrix}$, what is $\text{Tr}(A)$?
