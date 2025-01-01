Understanding Major and Minor Axes of Conics
Each conic section has specific axes of symmetry. An ellipse has a major axis (longest diameter) of length $2a$ passing through its foci and a minor axis of length $2b$ perpendicular to it. A hyperbola has a transverse axis of length $2a$ through its vertices and a conjugate axis of length $2b$ perpendicular to it. A parabola has a single axis of symmetry perpendicular to its directrix.
Elliptical Pool Design
An architect is designing an elliptical pool. The pool’s major axis is $50\ m$ long and the minor axis is $30\ m$. Calculate the area of the pool using the formula $\pi\times a \times b$.
Think About This
Imagine a hyperbola where the transverse axis is horizontal. Describe the orientation of the conjugate axis.
