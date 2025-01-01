Skip to main content
Master

Major and Minor Axes of Conics

Master major and minor axes of conics with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Major and Minor Axes of Conics

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Each conic section has specific axes of symmetry. An ellipse has a major axis (longest diameter) of length $2a$ passing through its foci and a minor axis of length $2b$ perpendicular to it. A hyperbola has a transverse axis of length $2a$ through its vertices and a conjugate axis of length $2b$ perpendicular to it. A parabola has a single axis of symmetry perpendicular to its directrix.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which axis of an ellipse is the longest?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Elliptical Pool Design

An architect is designing an elliptical pool. The pool’s major axis is $50\ m$ long and the minor axis is $30\ m$. Calculate the area of the pool using the formula $\pi\times a \times b$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Imagine a hyperbola where the transverse axis is horizontal. Describe the orientation of the conjugate axis.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

For an ellipse with $a = 6$ and $b = 4$, find the length of the major axis.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.