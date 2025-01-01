Understanding Ellipses
concept.
An ellipse is shaped like an elongated circle, defined by two focal points with a constant sum of distances.
1
Which of the following is the equation of an ellipse centered at the origin?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a racetrack shaped like an ellipse where the sum of distances from any point on the track to two fixed points is constant. How would you express this mathematically?
If an ellipse has its foci at $(c, 0)$ and $(-c, 0)$ with $a = 5$ and $c = 3$, find $b$.
For an ellipse centered at the origin, if $a = 7$ and $c = 4$, which of the following is $b^2$?
recap.