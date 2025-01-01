Understanding Simplifying Logarithmic Expressions
concept.
A logarithm answers the question "To what power must the base b be raised to get x?" For example, since b^1 = b, log_b b = 1, and since b^0 = 1, log_b 1 = 0. These basic facts help with simplifying simple logarithmic expressions.
Simplify $\log_2 8$
Given N = 10000 views and growth rate r = 2, calculate the time t (in days) it takes using logarithmic growth.
Challenge your understanding by simplifying $\log_5 25 - \log_5 5$.
Evaluate $\log_3 81 - \log_3 9$
