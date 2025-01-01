Skip to main content
Latus Rectum

Understanding Latus Rectum

Beginner Explanation

The latus rectum of a conic is the chord through the focus perpendicular to the major axis. For a parabola $y^2=4px$, its length is $4p$. For an ellipse $\frac{x^2}{a^2}+\frac{y^2}{b^2}=1$, length is $2b^2/a$. For a hyperbola $\frac{x^2}{a^2}-\frac{y^2}{b^2}=1$, length is $2a^2/b$.
What is the length of the latus rectum of a parabola with focal length $p$?

A satellite dish is shaped like a parabola. If the focus is 5 meters from the vertex, what is the length of the latus rectum?
If an ellipse has a minor axis of 4 and a major axis of 6, find the length of the latus rectum.

For a hyperbola with transverse axis length $a = 3$ and conjugate axis length $b = 4$, what is the latus rectum?

