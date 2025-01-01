Understanding Kite
A kite is a shape with two pairs of equal sides. The diagonals intersect at right angles.
In kite $PQRS$, diagonals $PR$ and $QS$ intersect at $O$ at right angles, and $PR$ is bisected by $QS$. If $PR = 10$ units and $QO = 4$ units, what is the length of $PQ$?
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a kite for a school project. If the main diagonal is $12$ units and the cross diagonal is $8$ units, what is the area of the kite?
Think About This
Consider a kite where one diagonal is $6$ units, and the area is $18$ square units. Find the length of the other diagonal.
In kite $ABCD$, diagonals $AC$ (main) and $BD$ (cross) intersect at $O$ at right angles. If $AC = \sqrt{52}$ and $BD = \sqrt{18}$, find $\angle AOB$.
