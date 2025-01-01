Skip to main content
Irreducible (Prime) Polynomials

Master irreducible (prime) polynomials with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Irreducible (Prime) Polynomials

An irreducible polynomial cannot be factored into polynomials of lower degree. For example, $x^2 + x + 1$ is irreducible.
Which polynomial is irreducible over the integers?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are tasked with finding a polynomial that remains irreducible over integers for a math competition. Consider $x^2 - 2$.
Determine if $x^2 + 2x + 3$ is irreducible over the integers.

Which of the following polynomials is irreducible over the integers?

