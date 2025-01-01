Understanding Irreducible (Prime) Polynomials
An irreducible polynomial cannot be factored into polynomials of lower degree. For example, $x^2 + x + 1$ is irreducible.
You are tasked with finding a polynomial that remains irreducible over integers for a math competition. Consider $x^2 - 2$.
Determine if $x^2 + 2x + 3$ is irreducible over the integers.
