Master

Graphing Cosine Function

Master graphing cosine function with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Cosine Function

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $y = \cos(x)$ showing basic wave shape.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the amplitude of $y = \cos(x)$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You're designing a Ferris wheel where the height follows a cosine function $h = 10 \cos(\frac{\pi}{15}t) + 15$. What is the maximum height?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the x-intercepts of $y = \cos(x)$ within the interval $[0, 2\pi]$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following represents a phase shift of $\frac{\pi}{4}$ to the right?

Recap

Watch & Learn

