Finding Arc Lengths

Master finding arc lengths with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Finding Arc Lengths

Beginner Explanation

An arc length is like the 'crust' of a pizza slice. If you know the angle of the slice and the radius, you can find the arc length using $\frac{\theta}{360^\circ} \times 2\pi r$.
1

Beginner

If a circle has a radius of $5$ and a central angle of $90^\circ$, what is the arc length?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you’re designing a new pizza with a slice angle of $60^\circ$ and a radius of $10$ cm. Find the arc length of the slice.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given a circle with radius $7$ meters and an arc with a central angle of $135^\circ$, determine the arc length.

4

Advanced

Calculate the arc length for a circle with radius $8$ and a central angle of $225^\circ$.

