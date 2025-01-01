Understanding Finding Arc Lengths
An arc length is like the 'crust' of a pizza slice. If you know the angle of the slice and the radius, you can find the arc length using $\frac{\theta}{360^\circ} \times 2\pi r$.
Imagine you’re designing a new pizza with a slice angle of $60^\circ$ and a radius of $10$ cm. Find the arc length of the slice.
Given a circle with radius $7$ meters and an arc with a central angle of $135^\circ$, determine the arc length.
