Eccentricity e is the ratio of the distance from any point on a conic to its focus and to its directrix. It measures how 'stretched' the conic is. For a circle, this ratio is e = 0.
What is the eccentricity of a circle? $e = ?$

Explain why an elliptical orbit of a satellite around Earth must have eccentricity between 0 and 1. Provide reasoning using the definition of eccentricity.
An ellipse has a semi-major axis length a = 5 and focal distance c = 3. Compute its eccentricity e = c/a and determine the type of conic section based on this value.

Given an ellipse with eccentricity $e = \frac{3}{5}$, which statement is true?

