Conic Sections and Standard Forms of Equations

Master conic sections and standard forms of equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for learners with a foundation in algebra and geometry.

Understanding Conic Sections and Standard Forms of Equations

Beginner Explanation

A conic section is the intersection of a plane and a cone. The four primary types are: circle, ellipse, parabola, and hyperbola, each described by its own standard equation form. For example, a circle has standard form $(x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following is the correct general equation for a conic section?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Astronomy Scenario

The comet's orbit is modeled by the equation $4x^2 + 9y^2 - 36 = 0$. What type of conic section is this?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Convert the general conic equation $2x^2 + 8x + 2y^2 - 12y + 4 = 0$ into its standard form by completing the square. Then identify the type of conic section.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If the equation of a conic section is $3x^2 + 4xy - 2y^2 = 0$, what type of conic section is it?

Recap

