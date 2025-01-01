Understanding Dividing Fractions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Step 1: Flip (find the reciprocal of) the second fraction. Step 2: Multiply. Example: $\frac{2}{3} \div \frac{4}{5} = \frac{2}{3} \times \frac{5}{4}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{2}{3} \div \frac{7}{9}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Pizza Sharing
You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza. If one serving size is $\frac{5}{6}$ of a whole pizza, how many full servings can you make?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Divide $2 \tfrac{1}{2}$ by $1 \tfrac{3}{4}$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Simplify $\frac{18}{5} \div \frac{21}{8}$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.