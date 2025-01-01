Skip to main content
Master

Dividing Fractions

Master dividing fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dividing Fractions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Step 1: Flip (find the reciprocal of) the second fraction. Step 2: Multiply. Example: $\frac{2}{3} \div \frac{4}{5} = \frac{2}{3} \times \frac{5}{4}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{2}{3} \div \frac{7}{9}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Pizza Sharing

You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza. If one serving size is $\frac{5}{6}$ of a whole pizza, how many full servings can you make?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Divide $2 \tfrac{1}{2}$ by $1 \tfrac{3}{4}$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Simplify $\frac{18}{5} \div \frac{21}{8}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.