Understanding Congruent Figures
Congruent figures are the same in shape and size. If you can move one to match perfectly with the other, they are congruent.
Which of the following conditions is sufficient to prove two triangles congruent?
Building a Fence
You're helping your dad build a square fence around your backyard. He tells you that the fence needs to have congruent sides for aesthetics and balance. If one side is 10 feet long, how long should the other sides be?
Think About This
Can a circle be congruent to a square? Why or why not?
Two regular hexagons have side lengths of 5 cm and 10 cm, respectively. Are they congruent?
