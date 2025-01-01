Skip to main content
Master

Congruent Figures

Master congruent figures with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Congruent Figures

Beginner Explanation

Congruent figures are the same in shape and size. If you can move one to match perfectly with the other, they are congruent.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following conditions is sufficient to prove two triangles congruent?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Building a Fence

You're helping your dad build a square fence around your backyard. He tells you that the fence needs to have congruent sides for aesthetics and balance. If one side is 10 feet long, how long should the other sides be?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Can a circle be congruent to a square? Why or why not?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Two regular hexagons have side lengths of 5 cm and 10 cm, respectively. Are they congruent?

