Skip to main content
Master

Corresponding Angles

Master corresponding angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Angles 1–8 are labeled on two parallel horizontal lines intersected by a transversal as follows: at the upper intersection, ∠1 is top-left, ∠2 top-right, ∠3 bottom-right, ∠4 bottom-left; at the lower intersection, ∠5 top-left, ∠6 top-right, ∠7 bottom-right, ∠8 bottom-left.

Understanding Corresponding Angles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Corresponding angles are angles that are in the same relative position at an intersection of a transversal. In our diagram: upper intersection has ∠1 (top-left), ∠2 (top-right), ∠3 (bottom-right), ∠4 (bottom-left); lower intersection has ∠5 (top-left), ∠6 (top-right), ∠7 (bottom-right), ∠8 (bottom-left).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following pairs of angles are corresponding angles?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $\angle1 \cong \angle5$ and $\angle3 \cong \angle7$, are the lines parallel?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $\angle2 \cong \angle6$, $\angle3 \cong \angle7$, and $\angle4 \cong \angle8$, are the lines parallel?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.