Understanding Corresponding Angles
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Corresponding angles are angles that are in the same relative position at an intersection of a transversal. In our diagram: upper intersection has ∠1 (top-left), ∠2 (top-right), ∠3 (bottom-right), ∠4 (bottom-left); lower intersection has ∠5 (top-left), ∠6 (top-right), ∠7 (bottom-right), ∠8 (bottom-left).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following pairs of angles are corresponding angles?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $\angle2 \cong \angle6$, $\angle3 \cong \angle7$, and $\angle4 \cong \angle8$, are the lines parallel?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.