Master

Components of a Vector

Understanding Components of a Vector

A vector can be broken down into its x and y components. This is done using basic trigonometry.
Given the vector $\vec{v} = \langle 3 , 4 \rangle$, what are the x and y components?

Intermediate

Rocket Launch

A rocket is launched and is represented by the vector $\vec{v} = \langle 3 , 4 \rangle$. Calculate the magnitude of the vector.
Given the vector $\vec{v} = \langle 1 , 1 \rangle$, find the direction of the vector in degrees.

Given the magnitude of a vector is 5 and the angle it makes with the x-axis is 30 degrees, what are the x and y components?

