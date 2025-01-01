Understanding Components of a Vector
A vector can be broken down into its x and y components. This is done using basic trigonometry.
Rocket Launch
A rocket is launched and is represented by the vector $\vec{v} = \langle 3 , 4 \rangle$. Calculate the magnitude of the vector.
Think About This
Given the vector $\vec{v} = \langle 1 , 1 \rangle$, find the direction of the vector in degrees.
Given the magnitude of a vector is 5 and the angle it makes with the x-axis is 30 degrees, what are the x and y components?
