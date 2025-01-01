Understanding Vectors
A vector is like an arrow that tells you how far and in what direction to go. It's represented as $\overrightarrow{AB}$.
What is the magnitude of the vector $\overrightarrow{v} = \langle 3, 4 \rangle$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are flying a drone. It moves $10$ units north and $5$ units east. What is the vector describing its movement?
Think About This
A force of $7$ N is applied at an angle of $60^\\circ$ to the horizontal. What are the horizontal and vertical components of the force?
If $\overrightarrow{a} = \langle 1, 2, 3 \rangle$ and $\overrightarrow{b} = \langle 4, 5, 6 \rangle$, what is $\overrightarrow{a} + \overrightarrow{b}$?
