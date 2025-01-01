Skip to main content
Master

Magnitude and Direction of Vectors

Master magnitude and direction of vectors with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Magnitude and Direction of Vectors

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A vector has a starting point and an endpoint. The magnitude is the distance between these two points, calculated using $\sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the magnitude of a vector $\overrightarrow{PQ}$ with initial point $P(1, 1)$ and endpoint $Q(5, 3)$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A drone flies from point $A(2, 3)$ to point $B(5, 8)$. Calculate the direction of the flight path.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A boat sails in a direction forming an angle of $\theta$ with the shoreline. If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{3}{4}$, what is the angle $\theta$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the magnitude of vector $\overrightarrow{RS}$ where $R(-2, -3)$ and $S(4, 1)$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.