Magnitude and Direction of Vectors

The angle $\theta$ is calculated using $\theta = \arctan\bigl(\frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\bigr)$ , adjusted for the correct quadrant (e.g., via atan2)

Direction of a vector is measured in degrees or radians (default degrees; specify units clearly)

Why It Works

Vectors have both magnitude and direction, which are essential for representing quantities in physics and engineering. The mathematical formulas help quantify these properties.