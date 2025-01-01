Understanding Magnitude and Direction of Vectors
A vector has a starting point and an endpoint. The magnitude is the distance between these two points, calculated using $\sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}$.
What is the magnitude of a vector $\overrightarrow{PQ}$ with initial point $P(1, 1)$ and endpoint $Q(5, 3)$?
A drone flies from point $A(2, 3)$ to point $B(5, 8)$. Calculate the direction of the flight path.
A boat sails in a direction forming an angle of $\theta$ with the shoreline. If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{3}{4}$, what is the angle $\theta$?
Find the magnitude of vector $\overrightarrow{RS}$ where $R(-2, -3)$ and $S(4, 1)$.
