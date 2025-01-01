Skip to main content
Box-and-Whisker Plots

Understanding Box-and-Whisker Plots

Box-and-whisker plots are a way to visually summarize the distribution of a data set. The 'box' represents the middle 50% of the data, and the 'whiskers' represent the rest of the data.
1

What does the box in a box-and-whisker plot represent?

Intermediate

Exam Scores

A data set of students' exam scores has the following five-number summary:
• Minimum = 60
• Q1 = 70
Median = 80
• Q3 = 90
• Maximum = 100
What does this tell you about the distribution of scores?
3

Thinking Challenge

Think About This

What information can you obtain from a box-and-whisker plot?

4

If the box in a box-and-whisker plot is skewed to the right, what does this indicate about the data?

