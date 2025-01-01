Understanding Box-and-Whisker Plots
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Box-and-whisker plots are a way to visually summarize the distribution of a data set. The 'box' represents the middle 50% of the data, and the 'whiskers' represent the rest of the data.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What does the box in a box-and-whisker plot represent?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Exam Scores
A data set of students' exam scores has the following five-number summary:
• Minimum = 60
• Q1 = 70
• Median = 80
• Q3 = 90
• Maximum = 100
What does this tell you about the distribution of scores?
• Minimum = 60
• Q1 = 70
• Median = 80
• Q3 = 90
• Maximum = 100
What does this tell you about the distribution of scores?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What information can you obtain from a box-and-whisker plot?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If the box in a box-and-whisker plot is skewed to the right, what does this indicate about the data?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.