Understanding Triangles: Area
The area of a triangle is half the product of its base and height. For example, with base 6 and height 4, $A = \tfrac{1}{2} \times 6 \times 4 = 12$.
Teenager Scenario
You want to calculate the area of a triangular park with a base of $10$ meters and a height of $5$ meters.
Think About This
If the base of a triangle is tripled and the height is halved, what happens to the area?
