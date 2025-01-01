Skip to main content
Triangles: Area

Understanding Triangles: Area

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The area of a triangle is half the product of its base and height. For example, with base 6 and height 4, $A = \tfrac{1}{2} \times 6 \times 4 = 12$.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the area of a triangle with base $6$ units and height $4$ units?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You want to calculate the area of a triangular park with a base of $10$ meters and a height of $5$ meters.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If the base of a triangle is tripled and the height is halved, what happens to the area?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A triangle has sides $a = 7$, $b = 24$, and $c = 25$. What is the area?

Recap

