Master

Alternate Exterior Angles Theorem

Master alternate exterior angles theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you! Refer to the provided diagram (alternateExteriorAnglesDiagram.png) that labels angles 1–8 around the parallel lines and transversal.

Understanding Alternate Exterior Angles Theorem

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

If two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, the alternate exterior angles are equal.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If $k \parallel l$ and $t$ is a transversal, which pair of angles are alternate exterior angles? (Refer to the diagram labeling angles 1–8.)

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Street Grid Scenario

In a city with a grid-like street layout, two parallel streets are cut by a third street that runs diagonally. If the measure of one alternate exterior angle formed is $75^\circ$, what is the measure of the other alternate exterior angle?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Explain the proof of the Alternate Exterior Angles Theorem using the Corresponding Angles Postulate and the Vertical Angles Theorem. See the diagram labeling angles 1–8: angles are numbered consecutively clockwise starting at the upper-left exterior angle.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What does the converse of the Alternate Exterior Angles Theorem state?

Recap

