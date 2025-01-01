Understanding Alternate Exterior Angles Theorem
If two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, the alternate exterior angles are equal.
1
If $k \parallel l$ and $t$ is a transversal, which pair of angles are alternate exterior angles? (Refer to the diagram labeling angles 1–8.)
2
Street Grid Scenario
In a city with a grid-like street layout, two parallel streets are cut by a third street that runs diagonally. If the measure of one alternate exterior angle formed is $75^\circ$, what is the measure of the other alternate exterior angle?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Think About This
Explain the proof of the Alternate Exterior Angles Theorem using the Corresponding Angles Postulate and the Vertical Angles Theorem. See the diagram labeling angles 1–8: angles are numbered consecutively clockwise starting at the upper-left exterior angle.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
