Master

Corresponding Angles Postulate

Master corresponding angles postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Corresponding Angles Postulate

The Corresponding Angles Postulate states that, when two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, the resulting corresponding angles are congruent.
In the figure below, lines $l$ and $m$ are cut by transversal $t$, with $\angle 1$ and $\angle 2$ shown as corresponding angles. If $\angle 1 \cong \angle 2$, what can you say about lines $l$ and $m$?

Intermediate

Road Construction Scenario

A road construction project involves building two roads that will cross each other. From the blueprint, the corresponding angles of the intersection are congruent. What can you say about the roads?
Intermediate

Think About This

Can corresponding angles be supplementary? Explain your reasoning.

Advanced

What is the converse of the Corresponding Angles Postulate?

