Understanding Corresponding Angles Postulate
The Corresponding Angles Postulate states that, when two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, the resulting corresponding angles are congruent.
1
In the figure below, lines $l$ and $m$ are cut by transversal $t$, with $\angle 1$ and $\angle 2$ shown as corresponding angles. If $\angle 1 \cong \angle 2$, what can you say about lines $l$ and $m$?
Road Construction Scenario
A road construction project involves building two roads that will cross each other. From the blueprint, the corresponding angles of the intersection are congruent. What can you say about the roads?
