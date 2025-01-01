Understanding Alternate Exterior Angles
Consider two parallel horizontal lines and a transversal crossing them. At the top intersection, label angles clockwise as 1 (upper left), 2 (upper right), 3 (lower right), 4 (lower left). At the bottom intersection, label angles 5 (upper left), 6 (upper right), 7 (lower right), 8 (lower left). If two parallel lines are intersected by a transversal, the pairs of alternate exterior angles are congruent.
1
Which angles are alternate exterior angles?
2
City Street Layout
A city's streets are laid out in a grid pattern. The streets running north-south are parallel and the streets running east-west are also parallel. A car is driving from the east end of the city to the west end. At each intersection, the car turns right then immediately turns left at the next intersection. What can you conclude about the direction the car is heading after each pair of turns?
3
If two lines are cut by a transversal so that $\angle 1 \cong \angle 7$, what can you conclude about the lines?
4
If $\angle 1 \cong \angle 7$ and $\angle 2 \cong \angle 8$, which of the following is correct?
Recap
