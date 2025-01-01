Understanding Adding Fractions with Like Denominators
Video explanation of this concept
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
When you have two fractions with the same denominator, you can simply add the numerators to get the answer.
What is $\frac{3}{8} + \frac{2}{8}$?
Pizza Scenario
If you have $\frac{1}{8}$ of a pizza and your friend gives you another $\frac{3}{8}$ of a pizza, how much pizza do you have now?
Think About This
If you have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza and your friend gives you another $\frac{1}{4}$ of a pizza, how much pizza do you have now?
What is $\frac{7}{12} + \frac{1}{12}$?
