Master

Word Problems Involving Width, Length and Area

Master word problems involving width, length and area with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems Involving Width, Length and Area

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

To find the area of a rectangle, multiply its width by its length. If width is $w$ and length is $l$, then $A = w \times l$. For instance, a 5 by 3 rectangle has area $5 \times 3 = 15$.
1

Beginner

What is the area of a rectangle with width $5$ and length $3$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You want to paint a wall that is $10$ feet wide and $8$ feet long. How much area will you paint? Provide your answer in square feet.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

A triangular garden has a base of $12$ meters and a height of $5$ meters. How much area does it cover?

4

Advanced

A city park in the shape of a rectangle has an area of $240$ square meters and a width of $12$ meters. Find the length.

Recap

